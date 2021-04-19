Who's responsible?

Is there an issue we all don’t take a side on? I don’t believe so.

What does taking a side equate to? I believe we end up with division and people opposing each other. This doesn’t mean much on some issues but it has caused hatred and even death on others.

When this country’s people grow more divided, angry, hateful and disrespectful I don’t see improvement. When we entrench ourselves in our own beliefs we will not come together on any issue. We also will not see wrong if it occurs in what we believe in.

When your belief is so strong on an issue it causes hatred, harm, injury and or death you have added issues of the worst kind. You have helped to take an issue to a point with no hope of resolution.

We have the Civil War as an example how dealing with issues the way we do can lead us. The insurrection was a mini-battle of how we have dealt with an issue recently. The mass shootings are ongoing ways how some individuals have dealt with issues. If you can see these as acceptable ways I can see why I feel shame and so much concern. I believe a majority of those that will read this will look at others to need to change and do self improving. That’s what we do now and I can say with all assuredness it doesn’t work.