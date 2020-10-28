Who do you trust?

Some people badmouth “experience,” in government these days. The “experience,” in public service that Mike Cooney has in government becomes very critical to us all when it comes to supporting a healthy population, and keeping us safe from the virus. Some politicians don’t seem to care if you get sick. They keep talking about jobs, the economy and low taxes for the rich. We will never get our economy back until we control the virus.

Republicans just gave up—and are hoping the virus just goes away on its own—but how many people will get sick or die following that strategy?

I just can’t trust Gianforte to do the right thing when it comes to protecting us in Montana.

In our hearts, we know there are tough times ahead. The virus is NOT going away on it’s own, and is getting worse! Through war or depressions and other emergencies, we have pulled together, helped each other and have rallied to stay unified. We are challenged to do that again.

Mike Cooney is who I trust and believe will fight to protect all in Montana. That I why I’m voting for him and all Democrats in this election.

David Severson, Missoula

