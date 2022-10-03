Which candidate can we trust to represent our values?

Whenever I vote, especially in state and local elections, my top consideration is which candidate do I trust to represent my values and priorities.

Take this year’s senate race in the western district of Montana.

On the one hand you have Ryan Zinke, who:

- Can’t decide whether he lives in Montana or California;

- Resigned in disgrace from his cabinet position in the Trump administration;

- Worked tirelessly to get rid of public lands and turn them over to extractive industries;

- Has been the subject of myriad investigations over shady land deals, misuse of public funds, and lying;

- Aligns himself with the Republican platform which strips women of their right to privacy, awards tax windfalls to the wealthy few, dictates who we can love, and limits our right to vote;

- Avoids public debates and scrutiny (what could he be hiding?).

On the other hand, you have Monica Tranel, who:

- Was born and raised in rural Montana;

- Competed as an Olympic athlete and is no stranger to discipline and hard work;

- Has spent decades working for the interests of Montanans;

- Has brought millions of dollars to the state through her work;

- Has a proven record of working across the aisle;

- Has spent her campaign traveling the district, talking and listening to voters and participating in debates and town hall meetings;

- Supports voting rights, a woman’s privacy, an invigorated energy policy;

- Shares Montanan’s concerns, because she has lived them.

Now let me think...who best reflects the things I care about?

Alan Kesselheim,

Butte