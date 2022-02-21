Where was Daines?

We’re all concerned about inflation nowadays, especially Senator Steve Daines, who often sends out reminders about how he blames President Biden for the rising cost of gas and groceries.

Well now, the Federal Reserve Board is the best bet we have to deal with the inflation problem, and to give Biden credit, he has been busy trying to fill the vacant positions on the Fed to do that job.

However, for his nominations to reach the full Senate for a floor vote, the five nominees must first clear the Senate Banking Committee consisting of 12 Democrats including Senator Jon Tester and 12 Republicans including Senator Steve Daines.

A few days ago, all 12 Democrats including Senator Tester were there to vote. But all 12 Republicans were AWOL from doing their job, including Senator Daines.

So, it makes one wonder if Senator Daines really is worried about inflation like he says he is. You’d think he’d at least show up to do the job we sent him there to do: to vote one way or another on the Fed nominees.

Why wasn’t he there?

Gene Sentz, Choteau

