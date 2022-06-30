Where is the American Party

It’s “A republic if you can keep it”: Benjamin Franklin said on Sept. 18, 1787.

James Madison and most of the other framers of the Constitution must be turning over in their graves. No tossing and turning in their graves. No yelling/screaming from their graves. Their greatest fears relative to a Popular Democracy are being realized.

The two-party system works only if there is a willingness of The People” to work together in harmony to; seek common solutions to common concerns, for the common good.

Where is the American Party? The centrist party focused on furthering the American Republic, on encouraging and fostering the ideas and visions of our Founding Fathers.

Young America’s need learn the meaning and importance of the word harmony outside of the music room. They need to read and understand the original Constitution of the United States of America, read and understand the Federalist Papers and the writings of The Founding Fathers, and then they need to lead this nation toward the realization of our founding ideas and principles.

Lead this nation, that was founded by Harmonious Communities, toward encouraging and fostering Harmony In Our Communities Across America.

R. Edward Banderob,

Butte

