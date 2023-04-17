When will we be safe?

I agree with Elizabeth Kohlstaedt of Helena (letter to the editor, April 11). She is 100% correct. We must stop gun attacks. The only place where anyone is completely safe from gun violence is if you are already dead and buried. You are not safe at work, play, church, shopping, banking, in school, in your home or asleep in bed.

We have an extremely dangerous gun epidemic, which amounts to the difference between life and death. I’ve heard TV personalities stating the obvious — many of our state and federal legislators love guns more than our children. Do they oppose abortion in the belief that if there are more children in school it is possible it won’t be their children who get shot? Safety in numbers.

The basketball coach of the San Antonio Spurs, Greg Popovich, called out the legislators and governors out by name such as Ted Cruz and others. He stated that Sen. Marsha Blackburn offered to help. His reply was graphic, “... Are you offering to clean the brains of the children shot off the school wall or wipe their blood off the school room floor? What can you do to help? They are dead.”

Why is the greed of the gun lobbyists so enormous? Why is there so much cowardice in our local, state and federal elected officials? So far this year, the mass shootings outnumber of days of the year — that means more than one mass murder per day!

Bullets of AR weapons can pierce a brick wall. These bullets are designed to expand when they hit the target. The bullet exit hole is substantially larger than the entrance hole. The impact can decapitate a human being. Why do we allow these weapons to be readily available to the public?

Children need to go to school to learn about reading, writing and arithmetic — not to be taught to run away if possible, shelter in place or even “play dead.” School should be a place to learn, laugh and make friends.

When will we all be safe again? Will it ever happen?

Mary Wolstein,

Butte