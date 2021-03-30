What's up with GOP?

What's going on with the Republicans in Washington and in the United States?

Congress just passed a Stimulus Bill to help America get back on track because of the set back from the Corona Virus. The bill was much needed to help America survive. Not one Republican voted for the bill. Not one Republican voted to help America out of this crisis.

Congress just passed a bill, Violence Against Women Act. This bill is to protect women from domestic violence, sexual assault and other harassment's. 172 Republicans in Washington voted against this bill. There are 211 Republicans in the House and 50 Republicans in the Senate.

Congress voted to honor the Capital Police for their job on January 6, 2021. Twelve Republicans voted no to honor the Capital Police. Why?

Lets look at voting rights for America. 43 States, including Montana have voted to limit voting rights. They have voted to cut down voting places, the number of voting places. Cut down on voting by mail. It seems the Republicans don't want Americans to vote in the next election. Why?

The Republicans don't seem to want to help America and the American people. We the tax payers pay them a lot of money. Hope they get on board soon.

LaVon Brillhart, Dillon

