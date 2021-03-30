What's next, Joe?

Joe Biden has no idea what he is doing on many fronts! Out of spite, he reversed all of President Trump’s Southern border policies and created a crisis in just two months!

He opened the door and essentially told the world “Come on in. The US citizens will willingly pay for your healthcare, your education, monetary assistance etc.” The humanitarian crisis is so bad that Joe will not allow reporters into border holding cells because of how inhumanely illegal immigrants are being treated. Joe ordered Kamala to manage the border situation, but she is refusing to do so. According to the Washington Examiner, Harris’s senior adviser and chief spokeswoman, Symone Sanders, told reporters, “The vice president is not doing the border,” adding that “the vice president is strictly dealing with the root causes of migration.” Looks like Joe cannot even get his Vice-President to obey an order. What a leader. Kamala knows she cannot solve the border problem and does not want that failure on her resume.