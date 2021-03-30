What's next, Joe?
Joe Biden has no idea what he is doing on many fronts! Out of spite, he reversed all of President Trump’s Southern border policies and created a crisis in just two months!
He opened the door and essentially told the world “Come on in. The US citizens will willingly pay for your healthcare, your education, monetary assistance etc.” The humanitarian crisis is so bad that Joe will not allow reporters into border holding cells because of how inhumanely illegal immigrants are being treated. Joe ordered Kamala to manage the border situation, but she is refusing to do so. According to the Washington Examiner, Harris’s senior adviser and chief spokeswoman, Symone Sanders, told reporters, “The vice president is not doing the border,” adding that “the vice president is strictly dealing with the root causes of migration.” Looks like Joe cannot even get his Vice-President to obey an order. What a leader. Kamala knows she cannot solve the border problem and does not want that failure on her resume.
Democratic Mayor Bruno Lozano of Del Rio, Texas told The NY Post that Biden’s handling of the immigration crisis in his backyard “Is a slap in the face.” On the international scene, Joe is not doing any better. News Week reported that Jordan Schneider, a China analyst for the Rhodium Group, said: "It's crazy how Chinese officials, by and large, held their tongue when engaging with the Trump administration, but in their first interaction with Biden folks, who you think they'd want to make a decent first impression with, they decide to go full Wolf Warrior to impress Xi." The Chinese have no fear of Joe at all.
The Chinese are also laughing at Joe’s domestic energy policies. Gas prices at the pump have increased more than 50 cents per gallon in the first three months of the year, and yet Joe decided to decrease our oil and gas reserve base and delete many thousands of white, and blue collar jobs by stopping the Keystone XL Pipeline from being built and by stopping the drilling of new wells on federal lands. Trump got us to where we were oil and gas independent, but we are again going to be at risk relying on foreign oil thanks to Joe. All the while China built three times the number of coal-fired plants in 2020 compared to 2019. So much for China helping to save the planet.
Joe is causing much damage to the US citizens and the economy. So, what’s next Joe?
Gary Kump, Butte