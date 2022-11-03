What values are intrinsic to a civilized society?

Referenced commercial: "I’m Monica Tranel. I have three daughters so I will fight for abortions."

What she appears to mean: "I have three daughters. I have not and will not teach them self-control. I expect them, and others, to act promiscuous and irresponsibly. I will support abortions so that everyone can continue that lifestyle, counterfeitly void of accountability. Members of this society should not be expected to make socially conscious decisions. That is freedom, no expectations or responsibility for actions. I want everyone to be able to live that life, one where they can falsely think that their actions have no detrimental effect on others."

What it actually sounds like: "I have three daughters. I regret those decisions. I should have aborted, and I will fight for other’s rights to not have to go through what I am going through. I could be an even greater politician if I did not have these additional restrictions. Please do not make the same mistakes I have made. I’ll sell my grandkids for your vote."

What she might have said: "I have three daughters. I love them and would do anything for them. They have great intrinsic value to me and our society. They are fantastic, wonderful people with great potential for benefiting our society. As their mother, I would give my life for them and not expect the other way around. I hope they have the same perceived value and love for their children. Members of a civilized society should have the same respect and value for others. We should afford all the right to life..."

Which of these three perspectives holds the values intrinsic to a civilized society?

Morgan Sandall,

Dillon