What’s wrong with a third party?

As an Independent I find so much wrong with both parties, their direction and most voters that give them backing and their endorsement. Then, I see the one similarity in both of them. They complain about the other going further from the center. Yet, neither sees the hypocrisy in that view! I don’t understand voters going along for that ride when their party heads in a direction that is growing extreme from the other. This country saw such a situation with England and it went to war. This country saw such a situation when Lincoln was president and it went to war. This country saw a little of what could happen on January 6th a few years ago when enough believe in a single individual that couldn’t care less for all those that disagreed with him! (A large majority, by the way.) I can agree with stances in both Parties to some degree but that just leaves me to choose a Party that is half of the problem with our democracy. Most every individual attached to the two major Parties goes to Washington to dig their heels in for a Party to be against the other. I though for most of my voting life that a third Party would just add confusion and divide. I believe I was wrong in thinking that way. I know, someone admitting they’re wrong is pretty rare when it comes to politics. A third Party gives me another choice. It would give pause to the other two main Parties when making decisions of any kind because a majority would be more difficult to come by. All voters standing with a majority, not just a Party, would be heard by their government. Money, lobbyists and special interest groups wouldn’t go away but their power would be diluted by the need to convince another entity of a third party. There would no longer be a majority forcing their platform down everyone’s life. Erasing the work of previous administrations wouldn’t likely happen because that work made OUR country better.