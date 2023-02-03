What is the real agenda?

I have to wonder why Montana newspapers publish propaganda from the Frontier Institute. While it’s a cozy sounding name and the organization calls itself an independent “think-tank” nothing could be further from the truth.

A review of the organization’s most recent (2020) IRS Form 990 shows it refuses to disclose donors and spends a significant amount of time lobbying. Frontier has a board of former elected officials who are on the extreme end of the spectrum and their failure to win elections led them to the dark money side of politics to achieve their goals. They espouse freedom, but Montanans end up in shackles while Frontier’s friends cash in.

The recent op-ed by Kendall Cotton (Montana Standard Jan. 30) espouses the merits of the deceptively named “school choice” movement. Public schools prepare our youth to meet the needs of society and give them the tools to excel. The myth that public schools stifle education is refuted by facts, considering most of us who read this article are doing so using technology developed by public school graduates. The real agenda is to end public education to keep people ignorant. That begs the question of the free press: Why are you giving space to those seeking to keep the public in the dark?

Annie Thomas,

McLeod