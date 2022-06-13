What giving up looks like

I was completely unsurprised that Superintendent Arntzen’s response to the allegation that she broke the law is a campaign soundbite, “The safety of our children must always come first.” It is not surprising, because Arntzen has made it unavoidably clear that this is the limit of her capability. This is our fault for accepting this.

The latest gem comes on the heels of a tragedy in Texas and within a week of the stunning report of her proposal to cut mental health counseling in a state with one of the highest teen suicide rates in the country. There is no metric by which her tenure is a success. Dangerous staffing shortages, licensing is late, failure to distribute needed funds to the most vulnerable districts in the state, and she has received votes of no confidence by local school superintendents across the state.

These limits in her capability are not new, and they have been demonstrated without exception during her tenure. In the last week alone, in addition to the soundbite above, her response to local officials requesting more help, was to cut their help citing her desire for local control. She literally rejected local control in favor of local control. She has no staff left to advise her that her soundbite was the exact opposite of what she was doing in real time. Again, this was apparent on the campaign trail and has been pervasive in her administration, but it is not her fault. This is our fault for accepting her soundbites in exchange for solutions. Our kids are getting the limits of Arntzen’s capability, this is our fault for accepting those limits. Our kids deserve better.