What color is your spine?

Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump plays golf while Americans die of Covid-19. Daines plays lackey to his President while Montanans ponder why he doesn't place his country and Montana first.

Daines "postures" for his President, which nullifies anything that Daines has accomplished. Has America become a Third World Country where tyranny exists and the will of the people is no longer allowed, is stifled?

Republicans engage in unprofessional, immature behavior while our President Elect is denied transition information and assistance. What color is your spine? Red, yellow or red, white and blue?

Toss out the red, white and blue elephant symbol of your party. It has become the "elephant" in the room. Make America Great Again? No. Make America Respected Again.

Serve your country and Montana, honor your Oath of Office.

And finally, I always like to ask who pays for these debacles. The taxpayers, of course.

The middle class has disappeared from our country. We have become a nation of the haves and the have-nots. Republicans, it is time for some soul-searching. Many of you are decent people. Speak out.

Rose Nyman, Anaconda

