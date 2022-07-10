What are administrator's qualifications?
The Montana Standard’s June 29 front-page picture of our new Region 8 EPA administrator shows a lady who is very happy to be in Butte. The text accompanying the picture reads that she “served four terms in the Colorado state legislature, including two terms as House Majority Leader and two as Speaker of the House.” That is truly good service for Colorado.
My question: Why did the reporter not mention what her qualifications are to serve Montana as our new Region 8 EPA administrator?
LuWaana Johnson,
Butte