Week of the Young Child

Montana’s future prosperity depends on investments we make in today’s children, their families and the professionals who care for and educate them.

April 10-16, 2015 is the 50th Week of the Young Child! The Week of the Young Child is an initiative of NAEYC, the National Association for the Education of Young Children and our state affiliate, MTaeyc. During this time of recognition, communities are asked to join in showing appreciation to early childhood professionals who care for and educate our state’s youngest citizens. We ask that you support us in advocating for policies, practices and resources that help ensure a strong foundation for Montana’s children and families.

The availability of quality child care and early education is crucial to the lives of all Montanans, even for those who may not have children of their own in child care or early education programs. When children are well-cared for, families are able to be part of a productive, reliable workforce. Employers and our state’s economy benefit when our state’s children are well cared for and educated.