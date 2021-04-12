Week of the Young Child
Montana’s future prosperity depends on investments we make in today’s children, their families and the professionals who care for and educate them.
April 10-16, 2015 is the 50th Week of the Young Child! The Week of the Young Child is an initiative of NAEYC, the National Association for the Education of Young Children and our state affiliate, MTaeyc. During this time of recognition, communities are asked to join in showing appreciation to early childhood professionals who care for and educate our state’s youngest citizens. We ask that you support us in advocating for policies, practices and resources that help ensure a strong foundation for Montana’s children and families.
The availability of quality child care and early education is crucial to the lives of all Montanans, even for those who may not have children of their own in child care or early education programs. When children are well-cared for, families are able to be part of a productive, reliable workforce. Employers and our state’s economy benefit when our state’s children are well cared for and educated.
It is also an important investment with a high rate of return. Research by leading economists shows that for every dollar invested in quality early care and education, our state saves seven dollars later in the reduction of school remediation, retention and special services as well in the reduction of incarceration.
There are over one 112,000 children from birth to age eight in our state and over 4,300 early educators who spend their days teaching and caring for young children in child care centers and family child care homes. These early educators have the immense and crucial responsibility of providing the high-quality early-learning experiences for young children and they deserve our collective recognition and appreciation for the important work that they do.
Please join in celebrating the Week of the Young Child in our community! Follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/Butte4cs
Sincerely,
Butte 4-C’s, Butte