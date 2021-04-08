 Skip to main content
Weaponizing religion?
Freedom of religion is already protected and guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States. Montana Senate Bill 215 is an attempt to weaponize religious liberty to allow discrimination and lawlessness by one segment of U.S. citizens against any other citizen or group of citizens that the religious “group” deems a threat.

Please tell your Montana Legislature to reject this dark path, preserve true  religious freedom for all, and avoid economic and social boycotts by organizations and corporations who will perceive Montana as a state where religious bigotry is not only allowed but encouraged. Tell them to protect all Montana citizens’ rights by voting “no” on SB 215.

Ken R. McLean, Helena

