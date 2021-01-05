Weakening democracy

I must applaud the Editorial Staff for their article in the Montana Standard on January 4, 2021 regarding Senator Daines.

We have been watching the political circus since last summer when Trump started his frenetic campaign stating that if he lost the election, something had to be wrong with the election. He tried and failed to skew the election in his favor. He tried voter suppression. He alleged that mail-in ballots were fraudulent (what’s the difference between mail-in and absentee ballots?) He even appointed DeJoy to cripple the US Post Office. He stuffed the legal system with judges and Supreme Court Justices who he believed would be loyal to him rather than to the U.S. Constitution.

His desperation could have been called comical after the Four Seasons Landscaping press conference was held across the street from a crematorium and adjacent to an adult bookstore or after the press conference with Rudy’s hair dye running down his face. But now, after his phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State, we know how truly desperate he is. The ballots have been counted, recounted, audited, reviewed and the only voter fraud that was found was a man who voted twice for Trump — once for himself and once for his deceased mother.