Weak Daines argument

Steve Daines’ argument for not supporting Federal legislation that would safeguard all voters' rights has about as many holes in it as a “NO DUMPING” sign in the backwoods.

He claims that everyone in Montana is logical, which is the first hole since he is from Montana and is about as illogical as they come in this matter and on many others.

The second hole is claiming individual states have the right to pass voting laws that interfere with the integrity of the entire nation. This is a total misconception of how the United States constitution is set up, namely that the Federal government has been established to protect and provide that the Union of all States is maintained, without which the whole system collapses, thus the need for Federal oversight. Period.

Being a part of that Federal government himself, he needs to be reminded of this one important fact, that the preservation of the Union is dependent upon the cooperation of all state governments for the good of all its citizens as preserved in the Bill of Rights nationwide, not just a chosen few within each state.

As such, any rhetoric, along with any legislation from the State or Federal level which divides the Union and seeks to polarize its’ citizens works in the direct opposite direction from which this nation was created: to be unified! A direction which has been sustained and fought over since its conception.

To argue contrary is paramount to its ultimate downfall, and to think that any good might come by any person in Montana supporting such illogical reasoning from any representative of this state will result in such consequences which may be deemed good for a few in the short run, but ultimately bad for the nation as a whole in the long run.

The end question for any state or Federal legislation, whether it be voter protection to individual protection is not, “What is good or bad for my political party or their party?” but "What will keep this nation unified and functioning now and, in the future?"

Robert J. Blotkamp, Anaconda

