We will make it

A new variant…. Sigh.

A friend and I agree most of us are going through a kind of PTSD syndrome from the last year and the growing stresses in our world. Unfortunately, we are slowly realizing we may never go back to “normal.”

So what to do? At times I feel like hiding inside my computer and pretending problems don’t exist. America is the great escapist society.

But then I realize I AM still alive, there are positive things in this world and I need to learn to adjust, not run away.

To survive we need to take care of ourselves physically: eat healthy and avoid the sugar. Go for a walk daily. No excuses. Get into nature. Unwind.

And spiritual care. There are two main commandments: love the Lord and love your neighbor. 1) When we realize God is there, it gives us hope for tomorrow. Fear lessens. Truth prevails. 2) We need one another. We are programmed for human love, company. Call someone, go for coffee. Everyday. You, and they, will feel better.

In God’s wisdom, He has programmed us to be stronger than we realize. Deep down, there is a survival instinct. We will make it.

Sue Pasini, Boulder

