We were duped

Don't expect Trump to concede to the 2020 election. It won't happen. Why should he? He won a legal election.

Then in the darkness of the night with his 74 million legal votes, millions showed up for Biden in an hour. From unknown sources and names what happened to polls close at 8pm?? Now recounts forever when it's this bad you start all over again.

The 2020 election was stolen no doubt about it.

The Texas lawsuit should be interesting and Montana joined 17 other states as well as Trump.

Trump is still the president today. We were duped with the president-elect. Merry Christmas.

Jack Jones, Butte

