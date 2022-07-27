We reap what we sow

The Sunday (July 24) edition headline laments “Where did 2020 leave MT’s Democratic Party?” The county vote for governor probably left them bawling. Of the 56 counties in Montana, only eight, 14.3%, voted for Cooney/Schreiner. And in six of these counties the Dems won by only a slim margin. Of course, their biggest supporter is Missoula County, home of our liberal-left University. This gives cause to reconsideration of the 26th Amendment of our Constitution which gives the vote to 18-year-olds. It’s the quality of the vote we want, not the quantity, right? While we’re at it, maybe we should revisit how we select our electors during presidential elections. Let’s do away with the “winner-take-all” rule, based on how Montanan’s voted en masse, and pro-rate our electors based on the county vote. The winner-take-all rule excludes minorities from any say in presidential elections. Prorating the county vote includes them. Food for thought?

In my view, Lee Newspapers must share some of the blame for the plight of the Dems. Over the past two decades since I have returned to Butte, The Montana Standard has become more and more partisan towards the repressive left. Witness the repugnant anti-Trump political cartoons we have to see a few times every week. Witness the far-left op-eds by the likes of James C. Nelson, Mary Sheehy Moe, George Ochenski, and Leonard Pitts, Jr. The Standard often includes a note encouraging us to send in letters, but they also often ignore those written by Republicans/conservatives.

I have no sympathy for the Dems. Like all of us, they reap what they sow. Elections have consequences. With Biden, we have skyrocketing energy and grocery prices, illegals pouring through an open southern border, a fentanyl crisis, a disaster in Afghanistan, and squandered trillions borrowed from our grandchildren. Montana is a commodity-producing conservative State. We value honesty, integrity, carrying our own load, and minding our own business. We don’t want to be locked out of over 80% of our forested public lands for purely esoteric wilderness and wildlife reasons. Is it any wonder Montana has so rejected the Dems?

Andy Johnson,

Butte