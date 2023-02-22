We need to save Butte

News reports, online media outlets, progressive politicians and lawmakers are all waking up to the ongoing social assault on America's poor. Foreclosure(s), evictions and news of homelessness and increasing crime rates have forced the swelling populations of local jails and prisons across the country. Montana is feeling this impact, and it's only going to get worse as homeless from the west coast and southwest flee ever-worsening conditions.

Butte needs to prepare itself and its community for the arrival of Mexican drug cartels, homeless and the crime and violence that come with them. This begins by freeing our local citizens from incarceration. We need to free 90% of Montanans currently jailed awaiting trial or sitting out senseless time. Our justice system needs to evolve and adapt to changing times. We do not want our sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, friends and family incarcerated in these days of tribulation.

Times are changing and Butte needs to curb its current agenda of Californication and prepare for the wave of homelessness, crime and violence that are already in full view across California and western states.

Free Montanans and build community awareness so we can all ready ourselves to save Butte, America.

Brett Berry,

Butte