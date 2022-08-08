We need more solutions, not more problems

Just a quick response to Mr Fitzpatrick, Republican candidate for the state house. (Montana Standard letter to the editor Aug. 4).

Mr. Fitzpatrick tells us that what we need is more Republicans in the state legislature.

The Republican Party controls the Montana House of Representatives, the Montana Senate and the Governor’s office.

If they could solve the problems of Montana, you would think they would have done it already.

The neglect of the State Hospital and other health care facilities has blossomed under their management.

Anyone with a lick of sense would know we don’t need more problems, we need more solutions.

For the future, vote Democratic.

Bill Johnson,

Anaconda