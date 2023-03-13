We need Habitat Montana to protect our outdoor recreation

As a Montanan, I know how much folks in our state love outdoor recreation, and with the influx of people moving here, the space we have to do what we love is being increasingly shared. I work in the marijuana industry. There’s a program that ties my industry and conservation together: Habitat Montana. Funding from HB 701 in the 67th Legislature allocated revenue from recreational marijuana to Habitat Montana which, previously, had been primarily funded by non-resident hunting and fishing license sales.

The current Legislature’s work to reallocate this funding to other programs came as a major frustration to the conservation community and the industry I work for too — and with good reason. Real estate prices are going up, and quite frankly, are non-resident license sales going to keep up? It is highly unlikely. While Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks stated in a recent hearing that they have quite a bit of money in the Habitat pot, it was also pointed out that the purchases using Habitat Montana funds take time, some longer than a year. So while the money may be in the pot now, much of it is allocated toward other projects already.