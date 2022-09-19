We must pull together or perish

There were two guest views on the Sept. 14 editorial page. Pepper Trail stated we are teetering on the brink of an apocalypse (climate change) but if we work together there is still time to take action to save the earth.

Leonard Pitts quoted JFK’s message, “We choose to go to the moon…and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.” This speech was given when people were optimistic, confident, and horizons seemed endless in what Mr. Pitts’ referred to as a political “spring”.

He stated getting Americans together to work as a unit to meet our current problems is hopeless; we are now in a dismal political “winter.”

They are both right.

My son-in-law has a Tesla. I am in awe of this miracle of today’s technology. The nay-sayers points out their batteries are too expensive. Yes they are, but they last anywhere from 300,000 to a 1,000,000 miles and their life is from 21 to 35 years. They also say EVs can’t drive as far as gas powered vehicles. The Tesla can go about 250-400 miles on a single charge - - that seems comparable.

I believe that solar farms and windmills are great solutions to our energy and pollution problems. The nay-sayers say solar panel are ugly and end up filling dumps and creating problems.

My son-in-law installed solar panels on his roof and plans to install a battery-storage unit so that he can charge his car using his own stored solar energy. Solar panels and storage units are fantastic ideas. Solar panels last up to 30 years and the silicon based PV panels can reach a 96% recycling efficiency. Solar farms can be located in otherwise unusable land such as abandoned mine property, deserts, fields of sage brush, etc.

I believe “winter” can be turned in “spring” by bright young scientists with their future discoveries. Any country that refuses to move forward withers and dies. We don’t lack ingenuity. We lack the courage to change hopelessness to hopefulness.

We must pull together or perish. There is no other solution.

Mary Wolstein,

Butte