We must fight inequality

When John F. Kennedy (a Catholic) was elected president, my neighbor was terrified. She believed the Pope would be running the USA. It didn’t happen then, but sadly today hatred, thinly veiled as Christianity, is being used to run the USA. No separation of church and state.

Over the centuries many crimes have been committed in the name of religion. Religions have been corrupted and we are witnessing corruption now. Hatred is being used again and again to pass laws to injure women and members of the LGBTQ community. The Golden Rule states, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. “

Why are women and LGBTQ people being treated like aliens from some galaxy far, far away? We all share the same human DNA, blood, muscles and bones. Why is Mifepristone under scrutiny while Viagra isn’t? Instead of laws designed to help our fellow citizens, we see laws being passed in states coast to coast aimed at limiting women’s and LGBTQ rights to health care and life. Such laws push their health care to levels substantially below those accorded to heterosexual white males.

Why are transgender children singled out from using certain bathrooms, gender affirming medications, or surgery? Why can’t these children participate in sports?

Why are we keeping gay or lesbian children from reading books about how other children handled growing up gay or lesbian? Why keep them in the dark thinking that there is something terribly wrong with them? This leads many teens to suicide — is dead better than gay?

Why shouldn’t people be allowed to love and marry the person they love, regardless of their gender? Everyone deserves to love and be loved.

If women can dress like men, why can’t men dress like women? How do costume parties and movies fit in to anti-drag laws? Is “Mrs. Doubtfire” unfit for children?

These laws are inane and cruel!

Members of the U.S. Supreme Court appear to be corrupt. Judges need more scrutiny.

What passes for good government is actually bullying and hatred magnified. We must fight inequality — NOW!

Mary Wolstein,

Butte