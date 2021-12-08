We must be lost

Are we lost?

One who has experienced being lost in the mountains or perhaps in a shopping mall as a child may relate to this.

Billionaires in a space race so they can look down upon the common people from an even higher level. A Kentucky congressman taking a Christmas family picture with enough firepower to clear out April 2003 Fallujah. Parents enabling their sons in terrorist vigilantism, and one becomes a 21st Century folk hero in the minds of some.

U.S. corporations pulled in more profits in dollars and as a share of the economy in September. This during a pandemic with NPR and others declaring the current administration a failure economically. The inflation causation experienced isn’t fully explained to the masses on purpose. Labor battles are waging across the country due to worker’s rightful dissatisfaction.

Nearly 3,500 years ago, the Israelites wandered in the desert for years. God was said to curse them with forty years of wilderness wandering until an unbelieving generation died off.

The thought that my generation (baby boomers) or the next must die off for needed change weighs heavily in my senior mind. The holiday season only seems to magnify one’s sense of national malaise. We must be lost.

Erwin Curry, Missoula

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0