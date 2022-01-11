We can do better

In a public statement dated Jan. 5, 2021, Representative Rosendale stated, “I will be voting to oppose the certification of the presidential electors from certain disputed states...It is clear that there are widespread, credible allegations of fraud and irregularities in many states, and that these allegations have endangered the American people’s faith in our electoral process.”

Rosendale voted along with 146 additional Republications to overturn the 2020 presidential election touting the blatant lie that there was significant election fraud. In so doing, Rosendale is complicit in the failed coup that would have destroyed American democracy. We can do better, Montana, than Matt Rosendale. Lest we forget, vote Matt out of office for perpetuating lies that threaten our democracy.

Steve Schmidt, Darby

