We are all responsible for the national debt

Our national debt is $31.5 trillion, and we, the citizens of this country, are responsible for it. Every man, woman and child in the U.S. would have to contribute $94,200 to pay it off. A family of four would owe $376,800, even though the average savings of American families is only $35,400.

We can’t begin to pay down our debt while Congress keeps spending more than it takes in. Since 1970 our “elite” Congressmen have increased our debt 48 out of the last 52 years. Let’s visualize just how much $31.5 trillion is by imagining a stack of $100 dollar bills that totals $31.5 trillion. A $100-dollar bill is 0.0043 inches thick. Based on this scale, a stack of $100 dollar bills which totals $31.5 trillion would be 21,377 miles high and weigh 345,000 tons!

Outer space begins just 62 miles high and the space station is only 248 miles high. The stack of $100 dollar bills would be 86 times higher than the space station!

So how did we get into this mess? These trillions of dollars were spent by the Congressmen we elected to represent us. Somehow, these privileged individuals all become rich while they spend taxpayers into oblivion. But it is our fault! We keep re-electing these same fools over and over. We are told that our infrastructure is in shambles. So then, what did they spend all this money on? What do we have to show for the $31.5 trillion? How can we even start cutting back on our spending when our infrastructure is in such dire need of repairs, our military needs re-building, Social Security reserves run out in 2035, etc.? There is no way out of this mess! We are doomed and are setting our children and grandchildren up for the “mother of all depressions”.

Our ever-increasing debt will continue to grow because we keep electing the same incompetents to handle our money for us! We might as well flush it down the toilet! There is no obvious way out of this conundrum. It is too late to correct this financial situation unless you, your spouse and each of your children can come up with $94,200 to pay off our debt! This debt will eventually take care of itself by causing massive inflation followed by a deep, long-lasting depression. All we can do is ask for forgiveness from our children and our grandchildren!

Gary Kump,

Butte