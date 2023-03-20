Wasteful government spending

Recently, I submitted a letter discussing how Congress ran up a national debt of $31.5 trillion. So how efficiently did they spend our tax money? Each year Senator Rand Paul publishes his “Festivus Report” which details waste in government spending. In 2022, Paul reported that Congress wasted almost one half of a trillion dollars! Here are just some of the many expenditures that Senator Paul reported. Remember, every one of these expenditures was approved by our congressmen! This should make you mad as hell! $4.5 billion from the COVID Economic Disaster Grants was given to ineligible citizens. The National Institutes of Health spent $2.3 million injecting beagle puppies with cocaine. The Department of Health and Human Services spent $689,000 to study romance between parrots. A $3 million annual research project is being spent to observe hamsters fighting while on steroids. The U.S. Census Bureau spent $2.5 million on a Super Bowl Ad. $1.1 million was spent to train mice to binge drink alcohol. $119,000 was spent to research if Thanos, a fictional character in the Marvel movie Avengers could snap his fingers while wearing metal gloves. $168 million to help illegal aliens avoid deportation. $17 million for unused hotel rooms booked for illegal immigrants. $2.1 million to encourage Ethiopians to wear shoes. $700,000 sent to England so experimenters could hook zebrafish on nicotine. More than $31.5 million of COVID funds were spent to buy luxury cars. The Department of Defense spent nearly $200,000 on espresso machines from Starbucks. $187,000 to verify that the relationship between kids and their pets is beneficial. $179 million to “fund green energy programs in Africa. $518,000 to study how cocaine affects the sexual behavior of Japanese quails. $1.7 billion a year to maintain 77,000 empty federal buildings. There are many more outrageous examples! Our clueless congressmen repeatedly approve bills they don’t read! Do you want to continue paying taxes to fund the type of expenditures described above? Stop the madness by not electing the same incompetents to Congress over and over!