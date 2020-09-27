× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Walking the walk

It’s not difficult for politicians to say they support veterans. Honoring the folks who served our country is one of the few things that bring people of all political stripes together.

But saying you support veterans and actually doing the work to support them are two very different things. Steve Daines loves to talk about his support for people who served, but when push comes to shove he doesn’t stand up for them in the Senate.

Daines voted against funding the Butte Veterans Home, but he hasn’t hesitated to jump at any and every opportunity to take credit for it. Daines has become just another dishonest, Washington politician...talking a big game in Montana and turning his back on us in D.C.

While Daines’ support was nowhere to be found, Senator Tester and Governor Bullock worked with both parties to secure funding for the Butte vets home at the federal and state levels. We deserve two senators who will walk the walk on issues important to veterans -- not just talk the talk.

Chuck Nylund, Butte

