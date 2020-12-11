Wake up, America

Sedition is being advanced as a political norm by the Republican party. I have always been a moderate, voting for the person not the party. The country has been run mostly by decent presidents of both parties. The pendulum swings back and forth keeping our country running as a democracy. Not too far to the right and not too far to the left.

We have never elected a wanna-be dictator until Trump. It is time for people who are concerned about preserving our democracy and its constitution to stand up and shout enough already.

When I see the slavish servitude to the idiotic wishes of Trump, I can see how Germany was lulled into following Hitler. They didn't realize the depth of his embodiment of evil and depravity until it was too late.

Truth is called fake news and lies are made up and spewed as the absolute truth. We are told not to believe what our eyes see. Wake up America! It is not too late yet! Save our country!

Mary Wolstein, Butte

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0