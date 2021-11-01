Voting-law hyperbole

In last week's paper, I read with sadness a letter to the editor comparing election laws to Jim Crow laws. I say sadness because this person has absolutely no idea what the Jim Crow laws were. She was just parroting a political talking point. A talking point that is a lie and meant to do nothing more than divide the citizens of this country.

Montana election laws, new and old, do nothing to stop anybody from voting. Need a I.D.? You cannot do anything without a I.D., voting should be the one thing that you have to prove who you are. What is an I.D.?

A "Montana driver's license, Montana state identification card issued pursuant to 61-12-501, military identification card, tribal photo identification card., United States passport, or Montana concealed carry permit."

A "current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, or other government document that shows the elector's name and current address" and "photo identification that shows the elector's name, including but not limited to a school district or postsecondary education photo identification."