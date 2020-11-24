Voters must speak
Why hasn't President Trump accepted the fact that Joe Biden is the President?
I have been concerned since the summer of 2018 that Trump is trying to decapitate democracy. What he wants now is a coup — he is trying to overthrow our Constitution.
Is is time for voters to speak up since our congressional representatives aren't doing the job. Could it be time to do a recall vote for these inactive representatives? Lives are at stake as is national security by delaying the transition. Contact our senators and representative NOW!
Mary Wolstein, Butte
