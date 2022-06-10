 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Voters have wasted too much time and too many lives

  • 0

If you, American voter, are appalled at the daily senseless gun violence and killings then awaken to the words of Benjamin Franklin who asked: "Do you love life? Then do not waste time for that is what life is made of." We have been wasting far too much time by not acting as responsible, informed, caring voters to change the conditions that are killing our people. It is you, American voter, that have allowed these acts to continue and it is you who must change them. You have supported policies and Representatives far too long who have failed to control this carnage.

You have wasted too much time and too many lives. How many more?

Robert Byrum,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News