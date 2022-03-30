Voter fraud: enough is enough

While Republican led state legislators scramble to hold more sham audits alleging voter fraud, I say enough is enough. There were 60 lawsuits attempting to prove voter fraud and all these lawsuits ended when no fraud was found. Numerous lawyers faced disbarment or were actually disbarred for filing unfounded baseless cases — like Rudy Giuliani.

The sham audit in Arizona performed by the cyber ninjas resulted in the cyber ninjas mysteriously disappearing along with all their magic equipment that could detect hidden bamboo fibers in the “fake” ballots.

The more I thought about this, the more I came to realize that there really was fraud and Republicans were the fraudsters. In actual proven fraud cases, it was found the all the publicized cases were committed by Republican voters like the man in Pennsylvania who voted the first time for himself and the second time he voted for his deceased mother or the man in Nevada who voted once for himself and a second time for his deceased wife. The number of proven fraudulent votes was miniscule — so few that they weren’t even worth the time or effort to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators.

What truly demands investigation is the voter fraud attempted by Trump and his minions involved in the “Green Bay Sweep” vote-shaving plan proposed by Eastman and Navarro. This plan involved getting Vice President Pence to delay accepting the Electoral College votes. Republicans in five states (Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia) created and submitted forged election materials — fake Electoral College votes.

The “Green Bay Sweep” illuminates how corruptible the Electoral College vote has become. It is time to either shore-up the Electoral College and its legitimacy, or eliminate it completely. It is bone chilling to know who controls the Electoral College controls the election!

It is worth repeating that both Daines and Rosendale agreed to vote against certifying the Electoral College votes stating their intent publicly on the Billings TV station Q4 prior to Jan. 6, 2021. Were they part of the “Green Bay Sweep?” Who knows? Perhaps someone should find out.

Mary Wolstein,

Butte

