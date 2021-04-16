Voter did you know?

Wealthy individuals may be able to exempt up to $200,000.00 for donations to private schools resulting in a loss to Montana’s general fund of $25,000,000.00 over the next four years. All government agencies, including public schools, will be forced to cut services or raise local taxes , while the wealthy fund their pet projects with no oversight or accountability. (HB 279)

Tax exempt funds may be spent for private, for-profit and religious k-12 education expenses, with no accreditation or accountability standards. (HB 129)

A revised tax system will cost the state $80,000,000 a year in lost revenue. Most Montanans will receive less than $100.00, while the wealthy will rake in thousands.

Government overreach may extend into relationships between patients and doctors and dictate the care given to patients. Public health decisions may be overturned by elected officials with little or no scientific or medical expertise.

The governor seeks to appoint judges with no impartial input or to be allowed to fill hundreds of state jobs with individuals who are required to have no qualifications or experience, other than to be personal friends, ideologically compatible or campaign donors.