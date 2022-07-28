Vote wisely

Democracy is defined as government by the people or rule of the majority.

Freedom is defined as the absence of necessity, coercion, or constraint in choice, speech, or action; liberation from slavery or restraint or from the power of another.

Democracy and freedom are on the ballot in November.

The Maga Republican Party has morphed from conservatives into extremists. For example, J. D. Vance running for Senate in Ohio stated women should stay in violent marriages — no divorce. Doug Mastriano running for governor of Pennsylvania is supported by Christian Nationalism — a pseudo Christian white supremacist organization which excludes non-whites, Jews, atheists, LGBTQ, or people of interracial or same sex marriages. The leader said nonmembers won’t be deported — yet.

Montana’s own Republican Party wants to ban all abortions. This was discussed at their recent party conference.

In plain English that means if a pregnant woman develops cancer and cancer treatment meds will harm the fetus, she cannot abort the fetus.

If a woman has a miscarriage she won’t get treatment until she is nearly dead from loss of blood, infection, etc. Doctors will be stopped from administering medically necessary treatment until they consult the hospital’s legal department. Could this be self-induced? Treatment delays cause deaths, longer hospital stays, and possibly loss of fertility.

Girls who are still children will be forced to carry rapists or incest perpetrators’ children to term even though it puts these children at higher risk for having babies born too early, with a low birth weight and, tragically, higher risk of death for mother and/or child.

I believe in a two party system, but I do not believe in government led by a supermajority party controlling all the levers of government. Republicans have a supermajority in Montana.

We had a good governing system until 2018 when Republicans took all the state offices and majorities in the legislature. Now they just steam roll over Montanans’ democracy and freedom. We need to restore balance.

People born and raised in Montana know the value of freedom. Don’t let Republicans wrest it away.

Mary Wolstein,

Butte