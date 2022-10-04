Vote to retain freedom and democracy

As the mid-term election moves closer, I am reminded of a remark made by President Obama as he described why we elect senators and representatives. Candidates are elected because they’re “… not supposed to...just to occupy a seat or to hang on to power…” they’re “supposed to do this because it’s making a difference in the lives of the people who sent them here.”

Zinke told us he is pro-life and anti-abortion. We know that Zinke used taxpayer-funded travel for himself and sometimes his family. He had a questionable relationships between himself and Haliburton and others regarding private business deals. Why did Whitefish Energy receive a $300 million contract for power restoration in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria? Whitefish Energy was a two-employee company that Zinke’s son worked for one summer. Zinke resigned as Secretary of the Interior amid much scandal and left with many questions unanswered.

Did Zinke make a difference in the lives of Montanans? No. Can we trust him to make our lives better? I don’t think so.

Rosendale’s contributions to Montanans were pathetic. He stated on day 1 that he was not going to certify the 2020 election and he didn’t. After that all he did was a string of NO votes — even against veterans’ benefits for our service people injured by breathing toxic fumes in burn pits.

Did Rosendale embarrass Montana? Yes. Did he make our lives better? No.

We need separation of church and state. We need Montana legislators to pass bills that make sense and don’t waste our tax dollars by endless litigations in court to determine their legality.

It seems that our last legislative session in Montana was only concerned with taking rights away from us — voting rights, abortion rights, LGTBQ rights, and on and on.

Bear in mind, this may be the last time you will be ALLOWED to vote — you may be barred from voting in future elections. Choose people who will not take your rights away.

Vote to retain freedom and democracy, your futures depends on your vote.

Mary Wolstein,

Butte