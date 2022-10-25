Vote to help yourself

Election day is fast approaching, the question all Montanans need to ask themselves, "Am I better off today than I was two years ago".

Two years ago when the country was energy independent, and the price of gas for your vehicle didn't send you into shock, when inflation was near zero, not approaching a forty year high as it is now, the southern borders were secure without five million illegal immigrants being allowed in, that you the tax payers are supporting, along with a river of fentynal being smuggled across the southern border killing our young people in record numbers, Putin and Kim Jong-un were in check two years ago.

Biden's disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal gave Putin the signal that he is weak, and thus triggered his invasion of Ukraine.

Montanans voted smart in the last election sending a message that extreme liberalism has no place in Montana. Ask yourself this before you go to the polls, name one thing that the Biden administration and the Democrats have done to make your life and your fellow Montanans life better in the last two years. Monica Tranel is a liberal who supports the Biden administration's out of control federal spending, currently 129 percent of GDP. That along with their war on the oil and gas industry is responsible for this unprecedented inflation. Vote to help yourself, not to perpetuate the democrats inflationary spiral.

Gerald Christensen,

Anaconda