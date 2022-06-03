Vote Samuel Thomas for Congress

My Name is Samuel Thomas and I am asking for your vote this Tuesday, June 7. I am running to restore decency and integrity which has been sorely missed. Rosendale drew the ire of Americans and people around the world, being one of three extreme members of the U.S. House to vote in favor of Vladimir Putin and against aiding the Ukrainian people and military against Putin’s murderous, illegal war. It was the first time any people had heard of Rosendale, as he brought shame to every Montanan by supporting the Russian leader’s treachery. He not only let Montanans down, he let the world down. Vote Samuel Thomas for Congress.