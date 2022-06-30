Vote Republicans out

What amazes me is how we got to where we are. There are slightly more women than men in the U.S. If that is the case, why are women allowing men to dictate reproductive rights? It takes a man’s sperm and a woman’s ovum to produce an embryo. The disgusting decision overturning Roe v. Wade was done primarily by men.

Justice Alito chose to quote Sir Matthew Hale, a 17th-century English jurist whose writings and reasonings have caused enduring damage to women for hundreds of years. Hale became Lord Chief Justice of England in 1671. Justice Alito stated that Roe v. Wade was not supported by the US Constitution; but the Constitution does not support Hale’s reasoning either. Hale lived 351 years ago. Things have changed a lot in 351 years.

Gianforte is busily trying to attract new businesses to Montana while he is also trying to limit access to abortion. Aren’t these two decisions mutually exclusive?

Many companies are now paying for travel expenses for employees seeking abortions. If a business wants to relocate or start a new business, do they want to incur additional employee expenses that are not tax deductible?

Will qualified employees want to stay or move to a regressive state that wants to repeal women’s reproductive rights? For example, look at the recently published letter written by a young woman moving to Montana. She wondered how long her birth control pills would last and if she could replace them — was her choice to move to Montana a good choice or a mistake?

I don’t want to live under Sir Matthew Hale’s writings and reasonings which include being a witch is a crime punishable by death.

My family left Europe in 1687 seeking religious freedom and it appears that we are still seeking religious freedom 335 years later — freedom from Gianforte’s and the right wings’ religion.

We can only change what is going on within the Republican Party and save democracy by voting these miscreants out of office. We also need to make abortion an issue in this election.

Mary Wolstein,

Butte

