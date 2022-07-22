Vote out Republicans

I loved the guest view by former Montana Supreme Court Justice James C. Nelson (Montana Standard July 20) wherein he stated that the Ravalli and Lewis and Clark County Republicans as well as Brad Tschida of Missoula suffer from Anosognosia — a form of mental illness where the victim cannot accept reality; hence the continuing nonsense that the election was stolen.

The Justice also pointed out that we as voters “have the right to demand mental health evaluations before candidates are permitted to run or hold public office.” He also implied , don’t vote for “politicians whose brains serve no specific purpose except to provide an empty sanctuary for flitting bats.”

Mental illness is a serious medical condition. However, we have the right to know that candidates are mentally healthy.

Thirty-seven psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers said in a joint letter published in the New York Times on Feb. 13, 2017 that Trump was unfit to be president.

Here's how they explain their reasoning:

Mr. Trump’s speech and actions demonstrate an inability to tolerate views different from his own, leading to rage reactions. His words and behavior suggest a profound inability to empathize. Individuals with these traits distort reality to suit their psychological state, attacking facts and those who convey them (journalists, scientists).

This is not normal.

Trump’s presidency concluded with the insurrection planned to overthrow our democracy by armed para-military groups. Their goal was to take freedom away from all Americans. Five people died, Trump encouraged the mob already chanting “Hang Mike Pence” to punish or eliminate Pence. In the medieval combat police officers lost fingers, had heart attacks, one lost and eye, and another was declared as disabled because his shoulder injuries could not be repaired though surgery or physical therapy.

This is not normal.

Yet Republicans continue their insane Anosognosia –ridden claim of election fraud.

This is not normal either.

We need freedom from a run-away US Supreme Court.

Voters, you must know that our democracy and your freedoms are on the ballot this November. Don’t vote for Republicans poised to take away more of our civil liberties.

Mary Wolstein,

Butte