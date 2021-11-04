Vote no on spending

I urge Senator Jon Tester to stand up for what is right for Montana, not party politics, and vote no on the reckless spending bill that is being proposed in Congress.

As a Christian, I cannot support abortion and neither should our taxpayer dollars. Abortion is the killing of human life — is this truly what you want to promote?

Moreover, this bill will increase the cost of gas and electricity, food, and destroy communities in Montana that produce affordable energy.

There couldn't be a worse time for this to be implemented. We are already struggling with a rise in the cost of living. We do not need to add fuel to the fire with lower wages and increased taxes.

I cannot stress enough how devastating this kind of reckless spending will be for Montana families.

Please stand up for what is right and vote no on this spending bill.

Carolanne Wright, Whitefish

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0