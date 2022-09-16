Vote Monica Tranel for Congress

One candidate for Montana House District 1, Monica Tranel, previously an eastern Montana rancher, has the bona fides to ride a horse to Congress once elected. But don't expect to see her saddle up on her first day in Congress. Why? Because Monica is serious about serving the people of Montana rather than being a showman.

Monica believes in increasing the economic well-being of Montanans, not in enriching herself or self-aggrandizement. She will act to help Congress secure our Democracy where others seek to destabilize it. Monica will work to protect Social Security, honor our Veterans, respect tribal rights, and act on climate change. She will fight for women's issues, including reproductive freedom. Monica will work to protect hunting and public access opportunities, not privatize them.

Please look at Monica's opponent’s stance on the issues. Monica's positions are Montana positions; her opponents are decidedly not. When you go to the ballot box, please step away from any tribal identities — no one knows how you vote —consider the actual issues that matter to Montana and the USA. If you do, the answer will be clear: a vote to put Monica Tranel into the House of Representatives for the betterment of all Montanans.

Scott Bischke,

Bozeman