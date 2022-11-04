Vote Jennifer Lynch for HD73

I am writing this letter of support for Jennifer Lynch for House District 73. It has been my privilege to work with Ms. Lynch for the past eight years. During this time, I have appreciated her outstanding commitment to education. Ms. Lynch has been an active member of the Butte Teachers’ Union and currently serves as our Negotiations Chairperson. Jennifer grew up in Butte and took a keen interest in the Montana Legislature as she spent much time learning the ins and outs from her father, JD Lynch.