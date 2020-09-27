Vote him out
To be brief, I must plagiarize: “These are the best of times and the worst of times.”
In a few weeks we will remove, by vote, the worst president in our country’s history. It will mark the beginning of using scientific “facts” to fight our two world-wide pandemics: Covid-19 and “general ignorance.”
“General ignorance” derives from President Trump’s non-stop lying with regard to truth and facts.
The truth is Donald J. Trump is an ignorant man best described by an old Chinese proverb: He who knows not and knows not that he knows not ... is a fool.
Vote him out!
Mike Mosolf, Dillon
