Vote him out
Vote him out

Letter to the editor icon2

Vote him out

To be brief, I must plagiarize: “These are the best of times and the worst of times.”

In a few weeks we will remove, by vote, the worst president in our country’s history. It will mark the beginning of using scientific “facts” to fight our two world-wide pandemics: Covid-19 and “general ignorance.”

“General ignorance” derives from President Trump’s non-stop lying with regard to truth and facts.

The truth is Donald J. Trump is an ignorant man best described by an old Chinese proverb: He who knows not and knows not that he knows not ... is a fool.

Vote him out!

Mike Mosolf, Dillon

