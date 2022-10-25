Vote for Jesse Mullen Nov. 8

If the voters of SD39 needed further proof that it’s time for a new generation of leadership in Helena, they just needed to see candidate Jesse Mullen at the forum organized by Mrs. Casey’s Dual Credit Honors Government class at Anaconda High School last week.

A question came from the audience regarding the unique mental health needs of high school students. Jesse Mullen has children in school and so he is aware of the mental health needs of students. He discussed adequate funding for school counselors, parents insurance covering mental health issues like depression or stress and taking youth seriously when they say they have a problem, because often times they aren’t taken seriously. His opponent Mr. Vermeire, was unaware there was a mental health problem in the schools, and drew a complete blank when asked this question.