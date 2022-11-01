Vote for integrity — vote Tranel

Ryan Zinke served as Secretary of the Interior for only 18 months before leaving under scrutiny. He made decisions and choices that were in conflict with his oath of office. He was not a victim nor a target; he repeatedly violated longstanding regulations and, therefore, was investigated for at least 15 ethics violations because he abused his power. Zinke has no integrity.

Monica Tranel has integrity. She did not defend a convicted rapist; she was asked to review a case. She does not support defunding police.

She knows what Montanans care about and she truly cares about Montanans. Ms. Tranel knows if you work hard, you should be able to afford a decent home, support your family, and save. In Congress, Monica will invest in the middle class instead of tax giveaways to the super rich. She will work to create a strong labor force and develop better-paying jobs by leveraging our natural resources — Montana should be a leader in the energy transition.

She is the only candidate with a plan to do something about this affordability crisis. The plan includes converting energy production to renewables, so that our energy will be affordable, sustainable and secure. It increases the supply of affordable housing, so that people can take a job and work here. It limits the monopoly power of corporations. And it helps families earn a better living by supporting childcare and the creation of good jobs and strong unions.

Monica knows stopping climate change and protecting public lands are essential to creating a safe and sustainable future for all Montanans. As a lawyer she has been an advocate for renewable energy producers, and she knows how to foster a new economy that provides Montana, and the world, with clean, renewable, reliable and low-cost energy.

Monica cherishes our democracy. She is committed to talking to people on all sides of an issue, listening to what they have to say, and finding a path to agreement.

She also won’t let anyone take away our freedoms. A mother of three daughters, Monica knows that a woman’s right to choose belongs to her. She will defend a woman’s right to choose.

Vote for Monica Tranel, a proven advocate for Montana values and a future that supports all Montanans, not just the wealthy.

Amy Vanderbilt,

Kalispell