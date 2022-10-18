Vote for honesty, vote Monica Tranel for Congress

Vote for honesty, vote for Monica Tranel

Ryan Zinke, the republican candidate for Montana's western congressional district, can't find any true criticism of his opponent, Monica Tranel, the Democrat. So of course, he is making up lies about her. Zinke has a problem with lying, having been caught in a bunch of them when he was Secretary of the Interior, while being investigated for corruption.

In one of his recent campaign ads, Zinke accuses Ms.Tranel of trying to let a child rapist go free. That is a lie. Tranel, an attorney, represented the convict in a procedural hearing, to ensure his Constitutional right to a fair trial was upheld. We all have that right, including Ryan Zinke. There was never a consideration of letting him go free. He is in prison for a long time, and he will stay there. Monica is the mother of three daughters. She has the same personal interest in keeping her client in jail as anyone else.